Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477,909 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29.

