Capital Advantage Inc. Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,891. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $65.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

