Capital Advantage Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 6.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $23,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,654,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,307,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,548,000.

VHT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.54. 45,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

