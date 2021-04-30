Capital Advantage Inc. Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock valued at $280,548,704. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.29. 43,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

