Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases 4,874 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $18,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,230,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $98.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $98.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

