Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 0.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.04.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.66. The stock had a trading volume of 63,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

