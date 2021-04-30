Capital One Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NYSE:COF opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $149.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after purchasing an additional 990,065 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

