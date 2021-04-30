Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $42,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $149.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

