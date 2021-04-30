Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) PT Raised to $16.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

