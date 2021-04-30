Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) PT Raised to $16.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
