Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 110,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,182. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $235.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

