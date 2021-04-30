Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.93. 527,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

