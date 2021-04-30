Capstone Mining Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.24.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.91.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,379,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 over the last ninety days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

