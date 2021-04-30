Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 92,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 986,533 shares.The stock last traded at $13.03 and had previously closed at $14.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $652.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $55,791.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,145,979.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.