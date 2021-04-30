Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.26

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 41.80 ($0.55), with a volume of 340,478 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49.

In related news, insider Frank Doorenbosch bought 203,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,831.18 ($55,959.21). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson bought 192,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £40,344.78 ($52,710.71).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

