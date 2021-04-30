Card Factory (LON:CARD) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.60

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 4332839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

The firm has a market cap of £295.51 million and a PE ratio of 18.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

