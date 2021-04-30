Cardano Trading 19.7% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion and approximately $2.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00056475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.28 or 0.00313109 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009762 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

