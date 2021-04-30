CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.77 Million

Equities analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report $60.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $62.79 million. CareDx posted sales of $38.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $316.93 million, with estimates ranging from $306.96 million to $327.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNA. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $30,514,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -170.19 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

