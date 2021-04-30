Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CZMWY opened at $176.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.59. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $90.65 and a twelve month high of $176.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZMWY shares. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

