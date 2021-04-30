Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 45,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

