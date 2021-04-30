Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

