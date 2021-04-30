carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 88.2% in April

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of carsales.com stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

