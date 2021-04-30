Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,834. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARE. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

