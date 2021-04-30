Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.820-5.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.680-0.680 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI opened at $103.19 on Friday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.