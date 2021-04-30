Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRI stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.79. 2,902,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

