Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Up to $103.19

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.19, but opened at $111.26. Carter’s shares last traded at $109.48, with a volume of 12,221 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Get Carter's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.