Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $8.90. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 28,792 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.