Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Casa Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.320 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

