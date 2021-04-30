Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $8.92. Casa Systems shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 11,494 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

