Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CWST stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.11. 217,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $68.48.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.