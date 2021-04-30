Cash Tech (CATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $990,309.16

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cash Tech has a market capitalization of $990,309.16 and approximately $518,241.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cash Tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041671 BTC.

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

