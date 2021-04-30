Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.

CSLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 3,147,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,878. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSLT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Insiders have sold a total of 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

