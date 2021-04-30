Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Catalent worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.92 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

