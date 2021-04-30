Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

