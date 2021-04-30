Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.46. 52,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.74.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

