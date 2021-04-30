Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.90. 109,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.