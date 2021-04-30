Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.11. 91,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,633. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

