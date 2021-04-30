Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $181.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.74.

CAT opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

