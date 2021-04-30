Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $181.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.74.
CAT opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.58.
In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
