Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $230.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

CAT opened at $227.47 on Friday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.55 and its 200 day moving average is $195.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

