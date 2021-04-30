Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $4.44. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 6,563 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay Pacific Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.