Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 43,900 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

