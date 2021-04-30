CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSC opened at $0.98 on Friday. CB Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

