CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. CBIZ updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.
Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 336,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
