CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

