C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Trading 7.1% Higher

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 10,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 4,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.