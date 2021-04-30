Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Shares Down 1.3%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

