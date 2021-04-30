Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

