Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading 10.7% Higher

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) shares traded up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Cementos Argos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; operation of seaports; and distribution and sale of cement.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.