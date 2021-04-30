Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Stock Price Up 51%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) traded up 51% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 850,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 543,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNGO)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

