Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$9.75 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.22%.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

