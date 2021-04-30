Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVE opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

